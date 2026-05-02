After Kentucky Oaks win, trainer Chad Brown hopes for double with Emerging Market in Kentucky Derby

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Chad Brown wore a big smile as he hand-slapped a hard five with jockey Jose Ortiz after breaking through at the track he cherishes above many others.

The successful trainer kept grinning through a congratulatory gauntlet following Friday night's Kentucky Oaks at Churchill Downs, hoping that colt Emerging Market can double the celebration for him in Saturday's Kentucky Derby.

“I feel confident,” Brown said after Always A Runner came on late through the final turn to win the marquee race for 3-year-old fillies by 1 1/4 lengths under the lights.

“I know I have a nice horse, it's a tough race. But when horses are training and giving you a good feel, you feel good about it.”

Brown has felt good about all his entrants at the Derby, though his two signature wins in the Triple Crown series have come later at the Preakness. The five-time Eclipse Award-winning trainer nonetheless has finished second at Churchill Downs twice since 2018, impressive enough for him to be considered an annual contender in the Run For The Roses.

Two years ago, Sierra Leone stormed from near the back after being bumped at the start, only to lose by a nose to Mystik Dan. Good Magic had a much better trip in 2018, but finished 2 1/2 lengths behind Justify, who went on to win the Triple Crown for Hall of Famer Bob Baffert.

Considering how Always A Runner overcame pneumonia last fall and a long break to win the Oaks and remain unbeaten in three career starts this year, it's no wonder that Brown was asked whether Emerging Market could follow suit in the Derby after the same illness shelved his 2-year-old campaign.

“She didn’t have to be here today,” Brown said of the dark brown filly. "She didn’t have to run again. She could have never run, easily. I’ve had it happen with several horses.

“The fact that not only did she overcome it and ended up here today as an undefeated horse in the Oaks is remarkable.”

Meanwhile, Emerging Market won his February debut at Tampa Bay Downs by 1 3/4 lengths before beating Pavlovian by a head in the Grade 2 Louisiana Derby on March 21. The colt will go off as a 15-1 choice on Saturday with Flavien Pratt aboard from the No. 15 post.

For now, Brown is savoring his first Oaks win that almost seemed inevitable considering how Always A Runner ran patiently and confidently before turning it through the final turn in the twilight. Whether Emerging Market can carry that momentum over to the Derby and the winner's circle remains to be seen, but Brown has something to build on from his strategy of running both horses through two-turn races beforehand.

“I stick with things that are working," Brown said. "So, two starts, we should be good. But that’s another horse that's just doing well.

"Like this filly, she was giving off signs all week here at Churchill to everybody that she was training well, and the betting public saw it and she went off at least favored or co-favored. My other horse is training just as well.”