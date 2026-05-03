Diamond A Farm joins Horse Country tours, offering visitors a look inside a storied thoroughbred farm

VERSAILLES, Ky. (LEX 18) — Diamond A Farm in Versailles has started offering tours of its thoroughbred nursery operation in partnership with Taylor Made Farm, giving visitors an up-close look at one of Kentucky's most storied horse properties.

The farm spans about 1,100 acres and is home to around 300 horses, including mares and foals that guests can see — and touch — during the experience.

Katie Taylor, the vice president of operations at Taylor Made Farm, said the tours open a door for people who may be new to the industry.

"I think it's a tremendous gateway to get people involved in the industry," Taylor said.

The tour takes guests through the farm's pastures and includes direct interaction with horses, a rich history of top racehorses, and a look at the farm's ties to Kentucky's bourbon heritage.

"This is really the central part of the bourbon trail," Taylor said.

For many visitors, the most memorable part may be the moment they connect with the animals themselves.

"The moment you touch a horse, the moment you kind of feel the power and how humble they are and how humbling they can be, that's what changes lives," Taylor said.

Hallie Hardy, the executive director of Horse Country, said the addition of the Diamond A Farm is a meaningful step toward a much larger goal.

"If you want to send a million tickets, you need to have, you know, a whole lot more," Hardy said.

Kentucky's horse industry currently draws about 46,000 visitors per year. The goal is to reach 1 million. Hardy said Taylor Made Farm's decision to add the Diamond A tour is a significant move in that direction.

"They do such a wonderful job. They have such an incredible story to tell... We know that each one of those guests is going to have an incredible experience at the same time," Hardy said.

Diamond A Farm is the latest addition to Horse Country, which has 25 active touring locations. Horse Country has been offering behind-the-scenes tours since 2015.

More information on how to sign up is available at this link.