Godolphin Racing employees "take pride" in the process of naming horses

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Naming a thoroughbred racehorse is no small task, and at Godolphin, it's a team effort with all employees involved in the process.

Racing and nominations assistant Katelyn Morgan has named about 20 horses during her time at Godolphin. The goal is to get every two-year-old horse named before they ship them to their trainers.

In July, Morgan pulls up a spreadsheet of every horse that needs a name. This year, that list had 85 horses. Each year, the number can range anywhere from 80 to 100 horses.

"That's all the horses we need named, which this year, it was 85 to be exact," Morgan said.

Morgan sends a mass email to every Godolphin employee with some guidelines, including a key resource.

"That basically would just entail... please check with the jockey club, they have an online names book," she told LEX 18.

Employees have a month to submit names, and the responses pour in.

"I will basically have hundreds and hundreds of names sent in," Morgan said.

Every horse must have a name submitted by Feb. 1 of their two-year-old horses — a firm requirement by the Jockey Club.

"They don't necessarily need to have an assigned name, but there needs to be an attempt made," Morgan said.

Missing that deadline comes with a financial penalty.

"It's a hundred dollars a horse, which would add up quickly for us... It can be frustrating at time," she explained.

But for Morgan, the reward outweighs the difficulty.

"Really, all in all, it's so exciting," she said.

And for the Godolphin employees who submit names? The payoff comes later.

"You get to hear them announced at the races, and see trophies of them, photos. I think it's just an immense amount," Morgan said.

Once Morgan has a final spreadsheet, names ultimately go to Godolphin's USA Chief Operating Officer, Dan Pride, and Director of Bloodstock, Michael Banahan. Even then, after they decide, whether a name is approved is up to the jockey club.

"For example, if you try to name a horse Lucky Charm and there's a horse already named Lucky's Charm, it won't go through," Morgan said.