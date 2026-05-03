Mage & Mystic Dan on-site: A pair of Kentucky Derby winners stand at Airdrie Stud

MIDWAY, Ky. (LEX 18) — Kentucky Derby winners Mage and Mystik Dan are now standing at stud at Airdrie Stud in Midway, Kentucky.

The farm is home to 11 stallions, including the pair of Derby champions whose finishes have become part of racing lore.

"We get to come to work every day and spend time with a couple of legends," Bret Jones said.

Mage won the 149th running of the Kentucky Derby in 2023 at 15-to-1 odds — a remarkable result considering it was only his fourth career start. He had not raced as a two-year-old, making his Derby victory all the more striking given how little experience he carried into the race.

Mystik Dan won the 2024 Kentucky Derby at 18-to-1 odds in one of the most dramatic finishes in the race's history, winning by a nose in a three-horse photo finish.

Trainer Kenny McPeek was so confident in Mystik Dan heading into race week that he told people he thought his horse would win.

"If you listened to him, you made some good money," said Jones, who presides over Airdrie Stud.

Jones said having both horses on the property has had an effect on everyone at the farm.

"It pumps up everybody that's on the farm," Jones said.

Now, the focus shifts to what both horses can accomplish in the breeding shed.

"If you win the Derby, you're already legendary as soon as you cross the finish line," Jones said.

Airdrie Stud is now responsible for two of the most celebrated horses in the history of the first jewel of the Triple Crown, and Jones said the farm takes that responsibility seriously.

"It's our job to make sure that we give them the chance to be as great in the breeding shed as they were on the race track," Jones said.

With strong ownership partnerships behind both stallions, Jones said he believes the best may still be ahead for Mage and Mystik Dan.

"We've got great partnerships behind both that are supporting them, they'll have the opportunity to be great, and whether they take it is yet to be determined but I wouldn't bet against either one of those two," Jones said.

Not only can you take a tour through Visit Horse Country at Airdrie Stud to see these champions, you can learn about Airdrie Stud's history which includes an honor roll of 28 Grade 1 winners bred and raised on the farm.