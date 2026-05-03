Pretty Mischievous: Fan Favorite at Godolphin at Gainsborough Farm

VERSAILLES, Ky. (LEX 18) — Pretty Mischievous is a fan favorite at Gainsborough Farm. Three years ago in the first week of May, she found the winner's circle in an unprecedented experience for Godolphin Racing.

Pretty Mischievous won the Kentucky Oaks, Godolphin's first victory ever in the race for the lillies.

Danny Mulvihill is very familiar with her story.

"She really had to dig deep and fight hard, and she made us all very, very proud," Mulvahill said.

Along with the Oaks, Pretty Mischievous picked up victories in the Acorn Stakes, Rachel Alexandra Stakes, and Test Stakes, en route to being named the 2023 American Champion Three Year Old Filly

"Very, very special for Sheikh Mohammed, for everyone in the grand over here," Mulvahill added.

Mulvihill, Godolphin's U.S. farm manager for 13 years, describes the way Pretty Mischievous handled the journey.

"She was a tough consistent filly. She was very, very straightforward, did everything right, didn't cause us any trouble. She had a very good career. She had a superb three-year-old career," he said.

Any day Mulvihill spends with the Eclipse Award winner, one image comes to mind. Ever since Pretty Mischievous retired in August 2024 and arrived on the 1,500-acre Gainsborough Farm in Versailles, there's been something fitting about where she ends up.

"You always see her standing up on top of the hill, like the queen of the castle," Mulvahill said.