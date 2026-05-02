Top contenders in the 152nd Kentucky Derby horses

LOUISVILLE, KY. (LEX 18) — The LEX 18 Sports Team goes to the backside of Churchill Downs to bring you stories on the top contenders of the 152nd Run for the Roses. The Kentucky Derby is the greatest two minutes in sports. The first Saturday in May kicks off the Triple Crown Races with the Preakness and Belmont Stakes to follow.
DANON BOURBON
Owner: Danox Co. Ltd.
Trainer: Manabu Ikezoe
Jockey: Atsuya Mishimura
POTENTE
Owner: Speedway Stables LLC
Trainer: Bob Baffert
Jockey: Juan Hernandez
WONDER DEAN
Owner: Yoshinari Yamamoto
Trainer: Daisuke Takayanagi
Jockey: Ryusei Sakai
ALBUS
Owner: Pink Oak Stud LLC (Dana Bernhard)
Trainer: Riley Mott
Jockey: Manny Franco
INCREDIBOLT
Owner: Pink Oak Stud LLC (Dana Bernhard)
Trainer: Riley Mott
Jockey: Jaime Torres
SO HAPPY
Owner: Saints or Sinners
Trainer: Mark Glatt
Jockey: Mike Smith
EMERGING MARKET
Owner: Klaravich Stables Inc.
Trainer: Chad Brown
Jockey: Flavien Prat
CHIEF WALLABEE
Owner: Michael & Katherine G. Ball
Trainer: Bill Mott
Jockey: Junior Alvarado
COMMANDMENT
Owner: Wathnan Racing
Trainer: Brad Cox
Jockey: Luis Saez
FURTHER ADO
Owner: Spendthrift Farm LLC
Trainer: Brad Cox
Jockey: John Velazquez
RENEGADE
Owner: Repole Stable
Trainer: Todd Pletcher
Jockey: Irad Ortiz Jr.