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Top contenders in the 152nd Kentucky Derby horses

Kentucky Derby Horse Racing
Charlie Riedel/AP
Kentucky Derby entrant Intrepido works out at Churchill Downs Friday, May 1, 2026, in Louisville, Ky. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Kentucky Derby Horse Racing
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LOUISVILLE, KY. (LEX 18) — The LEX 18 Sports Team goes to the backside of Churchill Downs to bring you stories on the top contenders of the 152nd Run for the Roses. The Kentucky Derby is the greatest two minutes in sports. The first Saturday in May kicks off the Triple Crown Races with the Preakness and Belmont Stakes to follow.

DANON BOURBON
Owner: Danox Co. Ltd.
Trainer: Manabu Ikezoe
Jockey: Atsuya Mishimura

Kentucky Derby Horse Racing
Kentucky Derby entrant Danon Bourbon works out at Churchill Downs Tuesday, April 28, 2026, in Louisville, Ky. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

POTENTE
Owner: Speedway Stables LLC
Trainer: Bob Baffert
Jockey: Juan Hernandez

Kentucky Derby Horse Racing
Kentucky Derby entrant Potente works out at Churchill Downs Friday, May 1, 2026, in Louisville, Ky. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

WONDER DEAN

Owner: Yoshinari Yamamoto
Trainer: Daisuke Takayanagi
Jockey: Ryusei Sakai

Wonder Dean looks to make history

ALBUS

Owner: Pink Oak Stud LLC (Dana Bernhard)

Trainer: Riley Mott

Jockey: Manny Franco

Albus is a credible contender

INCREDIBOLT

Owner: Pink Oak Stud LLC (Dana Bernhard)

Trainer: Riley Mott

Jockey: Jaime Torres

Incredibolt won The Virginia Derby, looking to win in Kentucky

SO HAPPY

Owner: Saints or Sinners
Trainer: Mark Glatt
Jockey: Mike Smith

DERBY PREVIEW: Seeking Happiness with 'So Happy'

EMERGING MARKET

Owner: Klaravich Stables Inc.
Trainer: Chad Brown
Jockey: Flavien Prat

Emerging Market has only raced twice

CHIEF WALLABEE
Owner: Michael & Katherine G. Ball
Trainer: Bill Mott
Jockey: Junior Alvarado

Kentucky Derby Horse Racing
Kentucky Derby entrant Chief Wallabee works out at Churchill Downs Thursday, April 30, 2026, in Louisville, Ky. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

COMMANDMENT

Owner: Wathnan Racing
Trainer: Brad Cox
Jockey: Luis Saez

Kentucky Derby Horse Racing
Kentucky Derby entrant Commandment works out at Churchill Downs Tuesday, April 28, 2026, in Louisville, Ky. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

FURTHER ADO
Owner: Spendthrift Farm LLC
Trainer: Brad Cox
Jockey: John Velazquez

Kentucky Derby Horse Racing
Kentucky Derby entrant Further Ado works out at Churchill Downs Thursday, April 30, 2026, in Louisville, Ky. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

RENEGADE

Owner: Repole Stable
Trainer: Todd Pletcher

Jockey: Irad Ortiz Jr.

Kentucky Derby Horse Racing
Kentucky Derby entrant Renegade works out at Churchill Downs Thursday, April 30, 2026, in Louisville, Ky. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

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