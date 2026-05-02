Top contenders in the 152nd Kentucky Derby horses

LOUISVILLE, KY. (LEX 18) — The LEX 18 Sports Team goes to the backside of Churchill Downs to bring you stories on the top contenders of the 152nd Run for the Roses. The Kentucky Derby is the greatest two minutes in sports. The first Saturday in May kicks off the Triple Crown Races with the Preakness and Belmont Stakes to follow.

DANON BOURBON

Owner: Danox Co. Ltd.

Trainer: Manabu Ikezoe

Jockey: Atsuya Mishimura

Charlie Riedel/AP Kentucky Derby entrant Danon Bourbon works out at Churchill Downs Tuesday, April 28, 2026, in Louisville, Ky. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

POTENTE

Owner: Speedway Stables LLC

Trainer: Bob Baffert

Jockey: Juan Hernandez

Charlie Riedel/AP Kentucky Derby entrant Potente works out at Churchill Downs Friday, May 1, 2026, in Louisville, Ky. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

WONDER DEAN

Owner: Yoshinari Yamamoto

Trainer: Daisuke Takayanagi

Jockey: Ryusei Sakai

Wonder Dean looks to make history

ALBUS

Owner: Pink Oak Stud LLC (Dana Bernhard)

Trainer: Riley Mott

Jockey: Manny Franco

Albus is a credible contender

INCREDIBOLT

Owner: Pink Oak Stud LLC (Dana Bernhard)

Trainer: Riley Mott

Jockey: Jaime Torres

Incredibolt won The Virginia Derby, looking to win in Kentucky

SO HAPPY

Owner: Saints or Sinners

Trainer: Mark Glatt

Jockey: Mike Smith

DERBY PREVIEW: Seeking Happiness with 'So Happy'

EMERGING MARKET

Owner: Klaravich Stables Inc.

Trainer: Chad Brown

Jockey: Flavien Prat

Emerging Market has only raced twice

CHIEF WALLABEE

Owner: Michael & Katherine G. Ball

Trainer: Bill Mott

Jockey: Junior Alvarado

Charlie Riedel/AP Kentucky Derby entrant Chief Wallabee works out at Churchill Downs Thursday, April 30, 2026, in Louisville, Ky. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

COMMANDMENT

Owner: Wathnan Racing

Trainer: Brad Cox

Jockey: Luis Saez

Charlie Riedel/AP Kentucky Derby entrant Commandment works out at Churchill Downs Tuesday, April 28, 2026, in Louisville, Ky. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

FURTHER ADO

Owner: Spendthrift Farm LLC

Trainer: Brad Cox

Jockey: John Velazquez

Charlie Riedel/AP Kentucky Derby entrant Further Ado works out at Churchill Downs Thursday, April 30, 2026, in Louisville, Ky. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

RENEGADE

Owner: Repole Stable

Trainer: Todd Pletcher

Jockey: Irad Ortiz Jr.

Charlie Riedel/AP Kentucky Derby entrant Renegade works out at Churchill Downs Thursday, April 30, 2026, in Louisville, Ky. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)