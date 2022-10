LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — After a 24-14 loss on Saturday against South Carolina, Kentucky dropped from No. 13 to No. 22 in the AP Top 25 poll.

The Wildcats have a two-game losing streak and are tied with Texas at No. 22.

The Georgia Bulldogs have taken back spot No. 1 after their win against Auburn, 42-10.

Kentucky is now 4-2 and will look to bounce at Kroger Field against Mississippi State on October 15. Kickoff set at 7:30 p.m.