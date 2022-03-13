Kentucky Earns #2 Seed in East Region in the NCAA Tournament

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The University of Kentucky men’s basketball team earned a #2 seed and will play Saint Peter's in the first round of the NCAA Tournament in Indianapolis on Thursday.

Kentucky was put in the East region, where Baylor earned a #1 seed.

If the Wildcats advance to the Elite 8, they could potentially play Baylor in Philadelphia.

Kentucky is coming off a 69-62 defeat against Tennessee in the semifinals of the SEC Tournament in Tampa, Florida.

So far on the season, Kentucky is 26-7. The Wildcats are seeking their 9th National Championship in men’s basketball.