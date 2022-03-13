Watch
Kentucky Earns #2 Seed in East Region in the NCAA Tournament

Kentucky head coach John Calipari yells instructions to players in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against North Carolina, Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The University of Kentucky men’s basketball team earned a #2 seed and will play Saint Peter's in the first round of the NCAA Tournament in Indianapolis on Thursday.

Kentucky was put in the East region, where Baylor earned a #1 seed.

If the Wildcats advance to the Elite 8, they could potentially play Baylor in Philadelphia.

Kentucky is coming off a 69-62 defeat against Tennessee in the semifinals of the SEC Tournament in Tampa, Florida.

So far on the season, Kentucky is 26-7. The Wildcats are seeking their 9th National Championship in men’s basketball.

