BATON ROUGE, La. (LEX 18) — The University of Kentucky men’s baseball team was eliminated Sunday night in the NCAA Super Regionals after losing to LSU 8-3.

The Wildcats lost the best-of-three series to the Tigers 2-0. LSU now advances to the College World Series in Omaha.

Last week, Kentucky defeated Indiana in the Lexington Regional to advance to the Super Regionals.

The Wildcats finish the year with a 40-21 record.