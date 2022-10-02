Kentucky falls six spots to no. 13 in AP poll

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — After suffering their first loss of the season, Kentucky Football dropped six spots in the AP poll rankings.

The Wildcats, now ranked 13th in nation, lost at Ole Miss 22-19 on Saturday.

Running back Chris Rodriguez returned for the team, following a four game absence. He finished with 19 carries for 72 yards and a touchdown.

Kentucky is one of 6 SEC teams to be ranked in the Top 25.

The Wildcats return to action at home Saturday, October 8th versus South Carolina.

Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.