Watch Now
Sports

Actions

Kentucky falls six spots to no. 13 in AP poll

Chris Rodriguez
Chris Burrows/AP
Kentucky running back Chris Rodriguez
Chris Rodriguez
Posted at 3:04 PM, Oct 02, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-02 15:22:51-04

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — After suffering their first loss of the season, Kentucky Football dropped six spots in the AP poll rankings.

The Wildcats, now ranked 13th in nation, lost at Ole Miss 22-19 on Saturday.

Running back Chris Rodriguez returned for the team, following a four game absence. He finished with 19 carries for 72 yards and a touchdown.

Kentucky is one of 6 SEC teams to be ranked in the Top 25.

The Wildcats return to action at home Saturday, October 8th versus South Carolina.

Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. The Associated Press contributed to this report. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

BBN Tonight Weeknights at 7:30 p.m

Big Blue Nation - Weeknights at 7:30!