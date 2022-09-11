Watch Now
Kentucky Football jumps to nine in AP Poll

Kentucky Florida Football
John Raoux/AP
Kentucky linebacker Jordan Wright (15) goes after a tipped pass but can't get there to make the interception against Florida during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
Kentucky Florida Football
Posted at 3:46 PM, Sep 11, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-11 15:53:54-04

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — After their win in Florida, Kentucky Football leaped up in the Associated Press college football poll to 9th.

This is the highest the Wildcats have been since 2007 when they reached no. 8 in the poll.

Kentucky pulled out the 26-16 win over the then no.12 Florida Gators on Saturday night, making it back-to-back wins over the Gators. The Gators have now fallen to 18th.

Currently, the SEC makes up eight spots of the top 25 in the AP Poll. The Wildcats play on Saturday against Youngstown State. The kickoff is set for noon.

