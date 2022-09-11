Kentucky Football jumps to nine in AP Poll

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — After their win in Florida, Kentucky Football leaped up in the Associated Press college football poll to 9th.

Georgia reclaims No. 1 spot in the AP Top 25. Kentucky, Oklahoma State and Arkansas move into the top 10 after an upset-filled weekend. More from @ralphDrussoAP: https://t.co/xCYRqdGWlo — AP Top 25 (@AP_Top25) September 11, 2022

This is the highest the Wildcats have been since 2007 when they reached no. 8 in the poll.

Kentucky pulled out the 26-16 win over the then no.12 Florida Gators on Saturday night, making it back-to-back wins over the Gators. The Gators have now fallen to 18th.

Currently, the SEC makes up eight spots of the top 25 in the AP Poll. The Wildcats play on Saturday against Youngstown State. The kickoff is set for noon.