Kentucky House passes measure allowing college athletes to compensate on name, image, and likeness

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — A bill that would protect the ability for college athletes to receive compensation for their name, image, and likeness has passed the Kentucky House.

Senate Bill 6, presented by state Rep. Ruth Ann Palumbo, passed the House 89-2. The bill now goes to Gov. Andy Beshear's desk for review.

In the past, Beshear has been in favor of college athletes making NIL money. He signed an executive order allowing it last year. @LEX18News — Karolina Buczek (@Karolina_Buczek) March 7, 2022

Last summer, a combination of new state laws and NCAA rule changes made it legal for college athletes to make money off selling their name, image, and likeness. That included Kentucky.

Gov. Beshear was the first governor to allow college athletes to receive compensation for name, image, and likeness when he signed an executive order in June. State lawmakers passed this measure to make sure NIL rules are clarified by law.