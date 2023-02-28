Kentucky is going to win the NCAA men's tournament, according to Sister Jean

(LEX 18) — Less than two weeks until March Madness and it's never too early to start predicting the winner of this year's NCAA men's tournament.

Beloved nun and basketball fan Sister Jean Delores Schmidt predicts Kentucky will win the 2023 NCAA men's tournament.

Who's going to win the 2023 NCAA Tournament?



Sister Jean thinks it's going to be @KentuckyMBB 👀



(via @GMA) pic.twitter.com/kH9ZjAAF0I — CBS Sports College Basketball 🏀 (@CBSSportsCBB) February 28, 2023

"Right now, it looks to me as though Kentucky will," she said when asked who she thought would win it all this year during an appearance on Good Morning America.

Sister Jean, the 103-year-old chaplain for Loyola Chicago men's basketball team, gained popularity overnight when Loyola Chicago made a run to the Final Four in 2018.

Her prediction of Kentucky winning the championship coincides with the Wildcats rejoining the AP Top 25 after a seven-week absence. Kentucky is ranked No. 23 ahead of the final two games of the regular season.

UK is on a 4-game win streak after beating No. 12 Tennessee, Auburn, and Florida. It's the type of momentum Kentucky needs (and the fans love to see) heading into March.

The SEC Tournament is March 8-12. The men's NCAA bracket is announced at 6 p.m. March 12.