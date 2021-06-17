Kentucky judge divides Medina Spirit urine sample for tests

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — A Kentucky judge has granted representatives of trainer Bob Baffert and the owners of Kentucky Derby winner Medina Spirit most of a split sample of the horse’s urine to be further tested for the steroid betamethasone and other substances.

The Hall of Fame trainer and Zedan Racing Stables last week sued the Kentucky Horse Racing Commission for remnants of Medina Spirit’s urine to prove that traces of the steroid betamethasone in his system came from a topical ointment rather than an injection.

Representatives for Baffert and Zedan can have 20 milliliters of the sample, while the KHRC gets 5 ml and any unused portion.