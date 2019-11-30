Kentucky leads UAB at the half 38-25

LEXINGTON, Ky. — Kentucky playing the final of four games in the BBN Showcase against UAB and leading the Blazers at the half, 38-25

The Wildcats jumped to a quick 4-0 lead on baskets from Nick Richards and Ashton Hagans.

UAB clawed back and took a 7-4 lead when Jalyen Benjamin hit a long three pointer. But, the Wildcats went on a 14-3 run to take control. Richards had a dunk, Immanuel Quickley hit a turnaround and Keion Brooks dropped in a three from the corner. E.J. Montgomery also came to score. The sophomore hit a lay-up in transition and a jumper on the baseline. Then, after a long Tyrese Maxey three pointer, Montgomery hit a hook shot. Then, after a Johnny Juzang three, Montgomery scored again for a 25-17 UK lead.

Nick Richards also had a big first half as he hit back-to back-buckets to give UK a ten point advantage 29-19.

Hagans and Quickley finished off the half with three pointers for the 38-25 lead. Montgomery led the way with 8 points, 6 rebounds while Richards added 8 points and 4 rebounds and Hagans had 6 points, 8 assists.