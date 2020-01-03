Kentucky loses defensive line coach LeBlanc to Arkansas

LEXINGTON, Ky. — Kentucky is losing another assistant coach with the departure of defensive line coach, Derrick LeBlanc.

LeBlanc is leaving for the same position on the staff at Arkansas. It might be a way to get closer to North Texas University where his son Dayton is a defensive lineman.

This season, LeBlanc coached Calvin Taylor to become one of the top linemen in the SEC. Taylor had 8.5 sacks, 9.5 tackles for a loss and three forced fumbles. Josh Paschal had 3.5 sacks while T.J. Carter had 3 sacks.

LeBlanc's maturing defensive line totaled 23.5 tackles for loss and 9.5 quarterback sacks in 2018, well up from 2017. His unit helped the Cats win 10 games for the first time in 41 years which included a win over Penn State in the VRBO Citrus Bowl, 27-24.

With no senior starters in 2017, LeBlanc's young defensive line played a key role in helping UK hold six opponents under 100 rushing yards, the first time UK has accomplished that feat since 1949. UK also improved points allowed and third-down efficiency.

This is the second assistant and one quality control coach the Wildcats are losing in the off-season. Dean Hood is becoming the head coach at Murray State while Walt Wells is the new head coach at Eastern Kentucky.