Kentucky men in top 5, Kentucky women in at No. 16 in latest AP poll

Associated Press/Michael Woods<br/>Associated Press/Mark Humphrey
Posted at 1:49 PM, Mar 07, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-07 13:58:29-05

(LEX 18) — Kentucky men's basketball moved back up to No. 5 in the latest AP poll. Kentucky was ranked No. 7 going into Friday's game against Florida. UK beat Florida, 71-63.

Kentucky women's basketball is back in the AP Top 25 at No. 16 after doing the impossible Sunday afternoon and defeating the No. 1 South Carolina Gamecocks 64-62 to win the SEC Championship.

