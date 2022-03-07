Kentucky men in top 5, Kentucky women in at No. 16 in latest AP poll

(LEX 18) — Kentucky men's basketball moved back up to No. 5 in the latest AP poll. Kentucky was ranked No. 7 going into Friday's game against Florida. UK beat Florida, 71-63.

Kentucky women's basketball is back in the AP Top 25 at No. 16 after doing the impossible Sunday afternoon and defeating the No. 1 South Carolina Gamecocks 64-62 to win the SEC Championship.

POLL ALERT: Kentucky into top five, Villanova, Tennessee into top 10 in AP Top 25; Gonzaga, Arizona, Baylor remain 1-2-3 and North Carolina returns to the poll.



