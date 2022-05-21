Kentucky Men's Tennis is heading to the National Championship

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX18) — Kentucky Men's Tennis program took their match against Ohio State 4-1 today in the NCAA Tournament Semifinals.

NATIONAL.

CHAMPIONSHIP.

BOUND.



Kentucky defeats Ohio State to advance to the national title match for the first time in program history!!!#UKRising pic.twitter.com/QOsbhK6gwD — Kentucky Men's Tennis (@UKMensTennis) May 21, 2022

The 8th seeded Wildcats will move to the National Championship game. They will either face 6th seed Tennessee or 7th seed Virginia.

The match is scheduled for Sunday, May 22nd at 4:00 p.m.