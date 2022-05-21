Watch
Kentucky Men's Tennis is heading to the National Championship

Courtesy: UK Athletics
Posted at 3:00 PM, May 21, 2022
LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX18) — Kentucky Men's Tennis program took their match against Ohio State 4-1 today in the NCAA Tournament Semifinals.

The 8th seeded Wildcats will move to the National Championship game. They will either face 6th seed Tennessee or 7th seed Virginia.

The match is scheduled for Sunday, May 22nd at 4:00 p.m.

