Kentucky men's, women's basketball Blue-White Game scheduled for Oct. 17

Antonio Reeves. Cason Wallace. 2022 Blue-White Game Photo by Tommy Quarles | UK Athletics
LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — UK Basketball’s ‘Blue-White’ game is returning to Historic Memorial Coliseum. The announcement came tonight on UK Athletics’ social media pages.

It’ll be Friday, October 17. Time and ticket information is still pending.

The event will feature both the men’s and women’s program as they look ahead to the 2025-26 season.

The game is scheduled just a little less than a week after Big Blue Madness, which will happen on Saturday, October 11 at Rupp Arena.

Kentucky Men’s Basketball finishes the exhibition part of the schedule against the Purdue Boilermakers and the Georgetown Hoyas at Rupp Arena.

The ‘Blue-White’ game will be the last time BBN will see the Women’s team before they kick their season off against Morehead State on Nov. 3 at Historic Memorial Coliseum.

