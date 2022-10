LEXINGTON, KY. (LEX 18) — The Wildcats move up three spots to No. 19 in the AP Top 25 poll.

Kentucky broke their two-game losing streak after a 27-17 win against the Mississippi State Bulldogs.

Georgia remains No. 1 while Ohio State takes No. 2.

Kentucky is now 5-2 and will take the road to Tennessee to play against the Vols on October 29.