Kentucky moves up to No. 8 in latest AP poll

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Following wins over LSU and Florida last week, Kentucky jumped up to No. 8 in the latest AP poll. The Wildcats jumped up two spots from No. 10 in last week's poll.

Kansas jumped up to No. 1 after beating previously No. 1 Baylor on Saturday. Baylor, Gonzaga, Dayton and San Diego State round out the top five. Louisville remains at No. 11.

The full AP poll can be found here.

Kentucky (22-5, 12-2 SEC) currently holds a two-game lead over both Auburn and LSU in the race for the SEC regular season title.

The Wildcats will look to push their winning streak to seven games when they travel to Texas A&M (14-12, 8-6 SEC) tomorrow night for a 7 p.m. tip-off.