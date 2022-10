LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Wildcats are no longer ranked in the Top 25 AP Poll after their loss against Tennessee, 44-6.

The Vols have moved up to No. 2 and are tied with the Ohio State Buckeyes.

Kentucky is now 5-3 on the season and will head to Faurot Field to take on the Missouri Tigers. Kickoff is set for noon on November 5.