LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Kentucky quarterback Will Levis does not look like he will be under center for the Cats when they play South Carolina tonight.

Before the game, Levis could be seen on the field wearing a protective boot on his foot and was dressed in a sweatsuit.

If Levis can't play, backup quarterback Kaiya Sheron is expected to start.

Kickoff for tonight's game is 7:30.