Kentucky quarterback Beau Allen enters the transfer portal

Beau Allen
Michael Clubb/AP
Kentucky quarterback Beau Allen (11) waits for the snap during an NCAA college football game against New Mexico State in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Clubb)
Beau Allen
Posted at 1:10 PM, Jul 27, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-27 13:10:54-04

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Quarterback Beau Allen announced on Wednesday that he would be entering the transfer portal.

"I have decided for the best interest of my football career, I will enter the transfer portal to have an opportunity to play this upcoming season," Allen said in a statement on Twitter.

Allen played a total of five games for the Wildcats from 2020 to 2022 with 11 pass completions, six rushes, and one touchdown. Allen's last game was in November when the Cats beat New Mexico State 56 -16.

"I have the upmost respect and gratitude for Coach Stoops, his staff, and all my coaches during my time at the University of Kentucky," Allen said in the statement.

"I am a Wildcat and I am very excited for the future."

