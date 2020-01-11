Kentucky remains unbeaten in SEC play with win over Bama

LEXINGTON — Immanuel Quickley led the way for Kentucky as the Cats take down Alabama 76-67 to remain unbeaten in SEC play.

Quickley had a game-high 19 points and was 5-6 from three-point range. He also added five rebounds and three assists.

Ashton Hagans nearly had a triple-double, scoring 15 points with nine rebounds and nine assists.

Nick Richards had his seventh double-double of the season with 13 points, 11 rebounds and tacked on five blocks. Tyrese Maxey also finished with 13 points.

With the win, Kentucky becomes the first SEC team to win 1,000 career conference games.

The Wildcats are now 12-3 (3-0 SEC). They will travel to Colombia, SC on Wednesday to face South Carolina. Tip-off is scheduled for 6:30 p.m.

