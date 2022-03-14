Kentucky women capture #6 seed, begin tourney run in Bloomington, Ind.

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — After an unforgettable run in Nashville to capture the SEC Tournament, the University of Kentucky women's basketball team will next face off against Princeton in Bloomington, Indiana to begin the NCAA Tournament.

The Cats are the sixth seed in the Bridgeport Region.

The winner of Kentucky/Princeton will face either #3 Indiana or #14 Charlotte in the second round.

The top seed in Kentucky's bracket is NC State. Perennial power UConn is the second seed in the bracket.

The women's Final Four will be held in Minneapolis.