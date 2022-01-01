Kentucky Women's Basketball game postponed due to COVID-19

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Kentucky Women's Basketball game against Mississippi State, originally scheduled for Monday, has been postponed.

UK Athletics reports that this is due to a "combination of positive tests, contact tracing, and subsequent quarantining of individuals within the Kentucky women's basketball program".

The game was postponed in accordance with the Southeastern Conference COVID-19 management requirements, per UK Athletics.

The Wildcats' next game against Georgia is set for Thursday, January 6th at Memorial Coliseum.