Kentucky Women's Basketball game postponed due to COVID-19

James Crisp/AP
Kentucky women's coach Kyra Elzy watches players during the NCAA college basketball team's season kickoff event, Big Blue Madness, in Lexington, Ky., Friday, Oct. 15, 2021. (AP Photo/James Crisp)
Posted at 11:53 AM, Jan 01, 2022
LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Kentucky Women's Basketball game against Mississippi State, originally scheduled for Monday, has been postponed.

UK Athletics reports that this is due to a "combination of positive tests, contact tracing, and subsequent quarantining of individuals within the Kentucky women's basketball program".

The game was postponed in accordance with the Southeastern Conference COVID-19 management requirements, per UK Athletics.

The Wildcats' next game against Georgia is set for Thursday, January 6th at Memorial Coliseum.

