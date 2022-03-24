Kentucky's Dontaie Allen enters transfer portal

LEXINGTON, KY. (LEX 18) — Kentucky native and UK sophomore Dontaie Allen has decided to put his name into the transfer portal.

All Love Big Blue Nation, forever my home 💙 pic.twitter.com/Aak9DgMzNy — Dontaie A11en (@dontaieallen11) March 24, 2022

Calipari responded to the announcement on Twitter:

Dontaie has been an incredible teammate and brought a lot to our program. He battled to overcome an injury early and never let the adversity change who he was.



Proud of you, Dontaie! Thank you for the last three years and I wish you nothing but success on your journey! https://t.co/t3SXXCxWlb — John Calipari (@UKCoachCalipari) March 24, 2022

With red-shirting his freshman year and given the extra of eligibility due to COVID-19, along with the new transfer policies, Allen will be immediately eligible and still has three years to play.

Allen was 2019 Mr. Kentucky Basketball and a former Pendleton County star.