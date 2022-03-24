Watch
Kentucky's Dontaie Allen enters transfer portal

Vasha Hunt/AP
Kentucky guard Dontaie Allen (11) works against Alabama during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)
Kentucky Alabama Basketball
Posted at 11:34 AM, Mar 24, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-24 11:51:05-04

LEXINGTON, KY. (LEX 18) — Kentucky native and UK sophomore Dontaie Allen has decided to put his name into the transfer portal.

Calipari responded to the announcement on Twitter:

With red-shirting his freshman year and given the extra of eligibility due to COVID-19, along with the new transfer policies, Allen will be immediately eligible and still has three years to play.

Allen was 2019 Mr. Kentucky Basketball and a former Pendleton County star.

