Kentucky's Dontaie Allen enters transfer portal

LEXINGTON, KY. (LEX 18) — Kentucky native and UK sophomore Dontaie Allen has decided to put his name into the transfer portal.
All Love Big Blue Nation, forever my home 💙 pic.twitter.com/Aak9DgMzNy— Dontaie A11en (@dontaieallen11) March 24, 2022
Calipari responded to the announcement on Twitter:
Dontaie has been an incredible teammate and brought a lot to our program. He battled to overcome an injury early and never let the adversity change who he was.— John Calipari (@UKCoachCalipari) March 24, 2022
Proud of you, Dontaie! Thank you for the last three years and I wish you nothing but success on your journey! https://t.co/t3SXXCxWlb
With red-shirting his freshman year and given the extra of eligibility due to COVID-19, along with the new transfer policies, Allen will be immediately eligible and still has three years to play.
Allen was 2019 Mr. Kentucky Basketball and a former Pendleton County star.