Kentucky's Malachi Moreno wins first SEC Freshman of the Week honor

(LEX 18) — After helping the Wildcats bring home two wins against South Carolina and Vanderbilt last week, UK freshman center Malachi Moreno has also brought home a win of his own after being awarded his first Southeastern Conference Freshman of the Week honor.

According to UK Athletics, Moreno averaged 9.5 points and a 8.5 rebounds per game. Against South Carolina, the freshman had a career-high-tying 11 rebounds and became the "first UK freshman to have at least eight points, 11 boards, two blocks and a steal in a true SEC road game since Karl-Anthony Towns at LSU on Feb. 10, 2015."

Moreno also joins Shai Gilgeous-Alexander "as the only UK freshmen to have at least 11 points, six boards and five assists in multiple SEC games in their careers."

The honor is the third SEC weekly honor to be awarded to the program this season.

UK will return to the court on Tuesday against Texas A&M. Read more about the honor here.

