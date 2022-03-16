KHSAA Boys' Sweet 16: Game schedule, tickets, ways to watch

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The KHSAA Girls' Sweet 16 finished up last week and now it's the boys' turn.

The KHSAA High School Boys' Sweet 16 kicks off Wednesday, March 16 through Saturday, March 19 at Rupp Arena.

GAME SCHEDULE:

Wednesday, March 16

11 a.m. - Jeffersontown vs. Lincoln County

1:30 p.m. - Muhlenberg County vs. North Oldham

6 p.m. - Perry County Central vs. George Rogers Clark

8:30 p.m. - North Laurel vs. Pikeville

Thursday, March 17

11 a.m. - Warren Central vs. Male

1:30 p.m. - Lyon County vs. John Hardin

6 p.m. - Henry Clay vs. Murray

8:30 p.m. - Covington Catholic vs. Ashland Blazer

Friday, March 18

11 a.m. - Quarterfinal 1

1:30 p.m. - Quarterfinal 2

6 p.m. - Quarterfinal 3

8:30 p.m. - Quarterfinal 4

Saturday, March 19

11 a.m. - Semifinal 1

1:30 p.m. - Semifinal 2

7 p.m. - Finals

Tickets are available to purchase via Ticketmaster and Rupp Arena box office. For more information on Rupp Arena's policies, click here.

If you can't make it to Rupp Arena, you can stream the games online at khsaa.tv.

Keep in mind there will likely be more traffic downtown while tournament games are being played.

