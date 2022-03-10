KHSAA Girls' Sweet 16: Game schedule, tickets, ways to watch

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The KHSAA Girls' Sweet 16 tournament kicked off Wednesday, March 9 and continues through Saturday, March 12 at Rupp Arena.

Schedule of games Thursday, March 10 (First Round):

11 a.m. – Bowling Green vs. Letcher County Central

1:30 p.m. – Pikeville vs. Cooper

6 p.m. – Corbin vs. George Rogers Clark

8:30 p.m. – Sacred Heart vs. Anderson County

The quarterfinals will be played Friday. The semi-finals and finals take place Saturday.

Friday, March 11 (Quarterfinals):

11 a.m. – Southwestern vs. Franklin County

1:30 p.m. – Bullitt East vs. Meade County

6 p.m. – Quarterfinal 3

8:30 p.m. – Quarterfinal 4

Saturday, March 12 (Semifinals & Final):

11 a.m. – Semifinal 1

1:30 p.m. – Semifinal 2

7 p.m. – Final

Tickets are available to purchase via Ticketmaster and Rupp Arena box office. For more information on Rupp Arena's policies, click here.

If you can't make it to Rupp Arena, you can stream the games online at khsaa.tv.

The KHSAA High School Boys' Sweet 16 begins Wednesday, March 16 at Rupp Arena.

Keep in mind there will likely be more traffic downtown while tournament games are being played.

