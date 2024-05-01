Koby Brea commits to Kentucky

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Mark Pope has landed another transfer commitment to his roster, Dayton's Koby Brea. The addition gives Kentucky eight scholarship players.

Dreams to reality!!! Let’s go BBN 💙🤍 pic.twitter.com/4uWAAb4t03 — Koby Brea (@kobybrea) May 1, 2024

“By the numbers, Koby Brea is the most efficient mid-to-high major player in college basketball in the last decade,” Pope said. “He’s the best returning shooter in college basketball next year. Koby is a dangerous, dangerous man who is a great human with an incredible family. He will be key in allowing us to play the style of basketball that we love the most. Koby and this group are going to take Big Blue Nation on an incredible ride.”

Brea averaged 11.1 points and 3.8 rebounds last season, but it's his 3-point shooting that makes him such a sought-after player. He made 100 threes over the Flyers' 33 games and shot it at a 49.8% clip from three.

Brea had previously announced he was considering a list of blue bloods; Kentucky, Duke, Kansas, North Carolina, as well as back-to-back champions Uconn.