Koby Brea commits to Kentucky

Made 100 3-pointers last season on 49.8%
Isaac Hale/AP
Dayton guard Koby Brea (4) celebrates after making a basket against Arizona during the first half of a second-round college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament in Salt Lake City, Saturday, March 23, 2024. (AP Photo/Isaac Hale)
Posted at 1:52 PM, May 01, 2024
LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Mark Pope has landed another transfer commitment to his roster, Dayton's Koby Brea. The addition gives Kentucky eight scholarship players.

“By the numbers, Koby Brea is the most efficient mid-to-high major player in college basketball in the last decade,” Pope said. “He’s the best returning shooter in college basketball next year. Koby is a dangerous, dangerous man who is a great human with an incredible family. He will be key in allowing us to play the style of basketball that we love the most. Koby and this group are going to take Big Blue Nation on an incredible ride.”

Brea averaged 11.1 points and 3.8 rebounds last season, but it's his 3-point shooting that makes him such a sought-after player. He made 100 threes over the Flyers' 33 games and shot it at a 49.8% clip from three.

Brea had previously announced he was considering a list of blue bloods; Kentucky, Duke, Kansas, North Carolina, as well as back-to-back champions Uconn.

