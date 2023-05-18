LCA Quarterback Cutter Boley picks Kentucky!

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Lexington Christian Academy quarterback Cutter Boley chose the University of Kentucky for his college career Thursday morning.
YAHTZEE! @LCAEAGLESFB QB @cutterBoley commits to Kentucky! Hear from the future Cat tonight on @LEX18News #BBN pic.twitter.com/FZ4Up20A65— Eli Gehn (@EliGehnTV) May 18, 2023
The four-star athlete narrowed his top-five earlier this week, choosing Kentucky over Florida State, Michigan, Penn State, and Tennessee.
According to Rivals, Boley is the No. 1 player in Kentucky, No. 12 overall in the nation, and No. 2 quarterback in the 2025 class.
Boley had a total of 22 Division I offers.
Wow Boom. Let’s go BBN.— CoachMarrowUK (@vincemarrow) May 18, 2023