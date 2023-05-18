Watch Now
Sports

Actions

LCA Quarterback Cutter Boley picks Kentucky!

UK FOOTBALL.jpg
LEX 18
UK FOOTBALL.jpg
Posted at 11:10 AM, May 18, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-18 11:18:19-04

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Lexington Christian Academy quarterback Cutter Boley chose the University of Kentucky for his college career Thursday morning.

The four-star athlete narrowed his top-five earlier this week, choosing Kentucky over Florida State, Michigan, Penn State, and Tennessee.

According to Rivals, Boley is the No. 1 player in Kentucky, No. 12 overall in the nation, and No. 2 quarterback in the 2025 class.

Boley had a total of 22 Division I offers.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

LEX 18 Goes In-Depth

LEX18 Goes In-Depth