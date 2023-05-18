LCA Quarterback Cutter Boley picks Kentucky!

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Lexington Christian Academy quarterback Cutter Boley chose the University of Kentucky for his college career Thursday morning.

The four-star athlete narrowed his top-five earlier this week, choosing Kentucky over Florida State, Michigan, Penn State, and Tennessee.

According to Rivals, Boley is the No. 1 player in Kentucky, No. 12 overall in the nation, and No. 2 quarterback in the 2025 class.

Boley had a total of 22 Division I offers.