Lexington Counter Clocks release stadium improvement renderings

Lexington Counter Clocks
Posted at 10:58 AM, Mar 24, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-24 11:26:34-04

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Lexington Counter Clocks released a series of renderings of planned improvements to the team’s stadium.

Designed by EOP Architects, the improvements include upgraded viewing decks, hospitality areas, suites, and more.

Approximately nine of the 26 private suites that currently exist at the stadium will be eliminated in order to develop an expanded club level with indoor and outdoor seating.

A new playground—complete with a 20-foot tall, two-lane slid—will be added to the ballpark’s Kid Zone. New menu and beverage options will be available throughout the ballpark.

Renovations are currently in progress.

The Lexington Counter Clocks season begins April 28 with a three-game home stand against the York Revolution.

