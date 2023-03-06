Lexington Legends changes team name to Lexington Counter Clocks

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Lexington Legends baseball team now has a new name... the Lexington Counter Clocks.

The team made the announcement on Monday morning. They say the name pays homage to Kentucky's historic spirit of independence.

Today, we’re announcing a new era of baseball in Lexington. We’re the Lexington Counter Clocks. pic.twitter.com/N3oHixO7Hx — Lexington Counter Clocks (@LexingtonLegend) March 6, 2023



"Traditionally, horses in England raced around a grass track in a clockwise direction," the team said in a statement. "However, declaring independence from the British way, early Kentuckians began to race their horses in the opposite direction – counter-clockwise – and on dirt. The world – and baseball – ultimately followed Kentucky's lead."

The team also announced two mascots: Hoss the horse and Dinger the clock.

"Throughout the process of developing our new team name and visual identity, we heard from hundreds of members of the local community, who all shared one thing in common: a deep pride of their state and of its rich history," said Lexington Counter Clocks owner Nathan Lyons. "We have worked hard to reflect this hometown pride – and the significant role Central Kentucky has played in sports history – in our new name and visual identity. We're thrilled to introduce the Lexington Counter Clocks to the community today, and we’re looking forward to what promises to be an exciting season of baseball."

The Lexington Counter Clocks season begins on April 28th. Tickets for the full 2023 season can be purchased here. New merchandise featuring the Lexington Counter Clocks name is also available.