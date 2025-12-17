Lexington mayor declares December 18 as 'Wear Blue Day' to support UK volleyball team

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Lexington Mayor Linda Gorton has officially declared Dec. 18 as "Wear Blue Day" to rally support for the University of Kentucky volleyball team as they compete in the NCAA Final Four.

The proclamation encourages all fans to wear blue and white as the Wildcats face Wisconsin in the national semifinals Thursday night in Kansas City, Missouri.

"We are proud of the team's accomplishments, and the excitement they bring to Lexington and the entire Big Blue Nation," Gorton said in the proclamation.

The mayor expressed her support for Coach Craig Skinner and the team as they represent the city and Commonwealth on the national stage.

"Big Blue Nation, let's wear our blue and white proudly as we rally behind the Cats," Gorton said.

The University of Kentucky volleyball team advanced to the 2025 NCAA Final Four, marking a significant achievement for the program. The team will compete for a spot in the national championship game.