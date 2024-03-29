Watch Now
Lexington SC returns home Friday vs Greenville Triumph SC

Lexington SC
Posted at 8:43 PM, Mar 28, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-28 20:43:21-04

LEXINGTON, Ky. — Lexington Sporting Club is set to face off against Greenville Triumph SC at home on Friday. The match is set for7 p.m. ET and will take place at Toyota Stadium in Georgetown, Ky.

Lexington SC (1-1-1, 4 points) is coming off a 2-0 defeat in the club’s first road match of the season against One Knoxville SC. The result marked the first league defeat of the season for the Boys in Green.

Greenville Triumph SC (1-0-1, 4 points) most recently reached a 0-0 draw with Forward Madison FC at home after beating Spokane Velocity to open its season. The trip to the Commonwealth is the first road game of the season for Greenville.

