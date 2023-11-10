Watch Now
Sports

Actions

Lexington Sporting Club announces head coach for men's team

Darren-Pics-3.jpg
Lexington Sporting Club
Darren-Pics-3.jpg
Posted at 12:53 PM, Nov 10, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-10 12:54:03-05

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Lexington Sporting Club has announced that Darren Powell will be the head coach for the men's USL League One team for the club's second season.

LSC says that Powell is from Nottingham, England, and has lots of coaching experience, as his most recent position was as the Director of Player Development and First Team Assistant Coach at Major League Soccer's Inter Miami CF.

The team also recently announced a new stadium that will open in the summer of 2024 and it's new Super League women's professional team.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Positively LEX 18

Positively LEX18