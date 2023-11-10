Lexington Sporting Club announces head coach for men's team

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Lexington Sporting Club has announced that Darren Powell will be the head coach for the men's USL League One team for the club's second season.

LSC says that Powell is from Nottingham, England, and has lots of coaching experience, as his most recent position was as the Director of Player Development and First Team Assistant Coach at Major League Soccer's Inter Miami CF.

The team also recently announced a new stadium that will open in the summer of 2024 and it's new Super League women's professional team.