Lexington Sporting Club announces inaugural 2023 season schedule

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Lexington Sporting Club has announced the complete schedule for the upcoming 2023 USL League One season.

The 32-game regular season schedule kicks off March 18 on the road against One Knox SC and ends October 14 at Greenville Triumph SC.

Lexington SC will take on each team three times, except for a two-match set against Union Omaha, and will have at least one home and away match against all clubs.

Matches of note include the home opener April 8 against Forward Madison, as well as two home contests against the reigning USL League One champs, South Georgia Tormenta (April 15 and July 2).

2023 USL League One Schedule (home matches in bold)

Saturday, March 18: One Knox SC vs. Lexington SC

Saturday, April 1: North Carolina FC vs. Lexington SC

Saturday, April 8: Lexington SC vs. Forward Madison FC

Saturday, April 15: Lexington SC vs. Tormenta FC

Saturday, April 22: Lexington SC vs. Greenville Triumph SC

Saturday, April 29: Chattanooga Red Wolves SC vs. Lexington SC

Saturday, May 13: Lexington SC vs. Charlotte Independence

Saturday, May 20: Richmond Kickers vs. Lexington SC

Saturday, May 27: Lexington SC vs. One Knox SC

Saturday, June 3: Lexington SC vs. Northern Colorado Hailstorm FC

Saturday, June 10: Tormenta FC vs. Lexington SC

Wednesday, June 14: Lexington SC vs. Chattanooga Red Wolves SC

Sunday, June 18: North Carolina FC vs. Lexington SC

Thursday, June 22: Forward Madison FC vs. Lexington SC

Sunday, July 2: Lexington SC vs. Tormenta FC

Sunday, July 9: Charlotte Independence vs. Lexington SC

Saturday, July 15: Central Valley Fuego FC vs. Lexington SC

Saturday, July 22: Lexington SC vs. Union Omaha

Saturday, July 29: Lexington SC vs. Richmond Kickers

Wednesday, Aug.2: Union Omaha vs. Lexington SC

Saturday, Aug. 5: Northern Colorado Hailstorm FC vs. Lexington SC

Saturday, Aug. 12: Lexington SC vs. Central Valley Fuego FC

Friday, Aug. 18: One Knox SC vs. Lexington SC

Saturday, Aug. 26: Lexington SC vs. Richmond Kickers

Saturday, Sept. 2: Lexington SC vs. Greenville Triumph SC

Wednesday, Sept. 6: Northern Colorado Hailstorm FC vs. Lexington SC

Sunday, Sept. 10: Central Valley Fuego FC vs. Lexington SC

Saturday, Sept. 16: Lexington SC vs. Charlotte Independence

Saturday, Sept. 23: Lexington SC vs. Chattanooga Red Wolves SC

Saturday, Sept. 30: Forward Madison FC vs. Lexington SC

Saturday, Oct. 7: Lexington SC vs. North Carolina FC

Saturday, Oct. 14: Greenville Triumph SC vs. Lexington SC

Information on ticketing, home venue, and start times will be announced at a later date.

Join the ticket waitlist here.