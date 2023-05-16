Lexington Sporting Club announces professional women’s soccer starting in 2024

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Lexington Sporting Club is one of the initial markets launching a USL Super League in 2024, which will finally bring professional women’s soccer to central Kentucky.

Inclusion in the Super League will allow Lexington SC to provide a full women’s soccer pathway, including a USL Academy team and a USL W League team.

Tuesday's announcement includes the initial eight teams set to compete in 2024. Lexington joins Charlotte, Dallas/Fort Worth, Phoenix, Spokane, Tampa, Tucson, and Washington D.C. for the inaugural season.

The USL Super League is a women’s professional soccer league beginning in 2024, with the intent to compete within the first division of women’s soccer.

The competition schedule aligns with the women’s international soccer calendar, with the season beginning in August, taking a winter break, and ending with playoffs the following June.

This will be the top of the female player pathway in Lexington, above the pre-professional USL W League (which is currently in-season).

Multiple expansion teams are confirmed to join the league upon completion of their stadium and infrastructure projects, including Chattanooga, Tenn., Indianapolis, Jacksonville, Fla., Madison, Wis., and Oakland, Calif.

Multiple expansion teams are confirmed to join the league upon completion of their stadium and infrastructure projects, including Chattanooga, Tenn., Indianapolis, Jacksonville, Fla., Madison, Wis., and Oakland, Calif.

