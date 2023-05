GEORGETOWN, Ky. (LEX 18) — Lexington Sporting Club earned their second season win against Charlotte Independence Saturday, 1-0.

The win improves Lexington SC's record to 2-4-1 and ranked in 11th place in the league.

Around 2,288 fans filed into Toyota Stadium to cheer on both teams.

Lexington SC will hit the road to take on Richmond Kickers on May 20 in Richmond, Virginia.

The Club will return home on May 27 for a rematch against One Knoxville SC.