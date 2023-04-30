Watch Now
Lexington Sporting Club falls on the road to Chattanooga Red Wolves

Posted at 12:10 PM, Apr 30, 2023
CHATTANOOGA, Tn. (LEX 18) — The Lexington Sporting Club fell to the Chattanooga Red Wolves, 3-1, Saturday evening at CHI Memorial Stadium in Tennessee.

LSC had a lead in the second-half with a goal from Soso Kim, but the Red Wolves answered with two quick scores to take control.

Chattanooga was unable to score until the 44th minute, with no shots on target and a 0.05 expected goals compared to Lexington's 0.51.

The club will return to action on May 13 at Toyota Stadium against Charlotte Independence.

