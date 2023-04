GEORGETOWN, Ky. (LEX 18) — Lexington Sporting Club fell to Greenville Triumph SC in their first home loss at Toyota Stadium, 2-0 Saturday evening.

The club moved to a 1-3-1 record and a 10th place standing in the league.

Despite the cool temperatures, about 2,260 fans showed up to cheer on the club.

Lexington SC had possession of the ball 62.4 percent of the time.

The club will hit the road to Chattanooga to face the Red Wolves on April 29.