Lexington Sporting Club gets first win in program history

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Lexington Sporting Club defeated South Georgia Tormenta FC 2-1 at Toyota Stadium in Georgetown getting their first win in program history.

Along with the win, Nico Brown scored his first goal for LSC, and Owen Green knocked in his first professional goal.

A total of 2,621 fans showed up for the home team in Georgetown.

SGT held possession 55.1% of the match, while LSC finished with a 1.74 to 1.40 advantage in expected goals.

For the third consecutive home game, LSC will take on Greensville Triumph SC on April 22.

Tickets can be purchased at Greenville Triumph SC at Lexington Sporting Club Tickets in Georgetown (Toyota Stadium) - April, 04/22/23 at 7:00pm | SeatGeek.