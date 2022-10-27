Lexington Sporting Club to have pro women's soccer team in 2023

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Lexington Sporting Club announced Thursday it will join the USL W League as an expansion club. The team is set to compete in the 2023 season.

The season starts in May and culminates with the playoffs and championships in July.

The W League is the nation’s premier pre-professional women’s platform, featuring 44 clubs from 20 states in the 2022 season.

Its goal is to grow the women’s game, and to “increase opportunity, gender equity, and career development” for female players while providing playing opportunities, and emphasize career development with “tools and resources to help prepare players for the transition to their post-playing careers.”

Alan Kirkup, who was recently named Lexington’s Women’s Technical Director, will serve as head coach of the Club’s W League squad.

Lexington Sporting Club was established in 2021 when Lexington was awarded a USL League One expansion franchise.

Lexington is already a member of the USL Academy, and along with its W League team, will debut a men’s team in USL League One in 2023.