Lexington Sporting Club to play inaugural professional season at Georgetown College

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (LEX 18) — Lexington Sporting Club has announced Toyota Stadium at Georgetown College will serve as the professional club’s temporary home venue for the 2023 season while the club builds its own stadium.

The home opener is at 7 p.m. Saturday, April 8 against Forward Madison; the full schedule is available here.

Lexington SC will install multiple facility updates at Georgetown College, including a new state-of-the-art artificial turf field, which replicates the product installed at the National Football League’s Miami Dolphins training facility.

The new field at Georgetown College replicates Lexington SC’s new seven-field complex located on Athens Boonesboro Road.

The $20 million facility will serve as the home for the club, as well as a destination for future regional and national sporting events.

The first three fields of the complex are scheduled to open within 60 days and the remainder of the facility is scheduled to be completed by the end of spring.

Lexington SC kicks off its inaugural professional soccer campaign at One Knoxville in Knoxville, Tenn., March 18, followed by a trip to Cary, N.C., to play North Carolina FC April 1.

Fans may still join the season ticket waitlist prior to tickets going on sale to the public by following this link.