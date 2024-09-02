Lexington Sporting Club’s new stadium brings new traffic flow patterns

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Lexington Sporting Club is set to break in their new stadium this upcoming Sunday, and the team’s management is preparing for mass traffic flow.

“We know that the experience on gameday starts when you arrive. It's not just when you are in the stadium, it's the drive in and the drive out. And we want that experience to be a positive one," said Vince Gabbert, the president of the Lexington Sporting Club.

The stadium fits 7,500 fans. The facility already welcomes about 1,000 families every week, for its youth program’s activities. So, one of the biggest focuses for the organization is efficient traffic flow.

“So we want to work to make sure that experience is great for everybody,” the President added.

This lead to a new traffic pattern being established in Lexington: The Restricted Crossing U-Turn. Also known as RCUT, the pattern is designed to help fans go in any direction leaving the stadium.

According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, it’s a safer, more efficient layout than the traditional 4-way intersection.

"Once people get used to it and drive it a couple times, they will understand that it is a very efficient and very safe manner of getting to and from the sight," he said.

Gabbert hopes fans will show this new traffic layout some grace. After all, there was some pushback when the double cross over route got constructed on Harrodsburg Road.

“There was a lot of skepticism and 4-5 years later, everybody understands what it is,” he added.

The new formation effects both entrances to the facility. According to Gabbert, there are more RCUT layouts expected to be constructed around town. Regardless, Gabbert Hopes that this season, fan’s are able to focus on the pitch and not the pavement.



“This is going to be a great product and something that the community will really enjoy.”

