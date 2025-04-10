Liberty transfer Asia Boone commits to Kentucky

Kentucky Women’s Basketball has announced the commitment of guard Asia Boone, a transfer from Liberty University.

Boone, a sophomore, averaged 10.2 points, 3.0 rebounds, and 1.4 assists per game last season, shooting 36.9% from beyond the arc. During her freshman year, she earned accolades as the 2024 Conference USA Freshman of the Year.

Kentucky faced Boone and Liberty in the NCAA Tournament, securing a narrow 79-78 victory. However, Boone's performance was hampered when she exited the game midway through the first quarter due to a left foot injury.

With Boone joining the team, Kentucky looks to strengthen its roster as the upcoming season approaches.