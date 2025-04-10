Watch Now
Liberty transfer Asia Boone commits to Kentucky

James Crisp/AP
Liberty's Asia Boone, top, looks for an opening on Kentucky's Dazia Lawrence (10) during the first half in the first round of the NCAA college basketball tournament in Lexington, Ky., Friday, March 21, 2025. (AP Photo/James Crisp)
Kentucky Women’s Basketball has announced the commitment of guard Asia Boone, a transfer from Liberty University.

Boone, a sophomore, averaged 10.2 points, 3.0 rebounds, and 1.4 assists per game last season, shooting 36.9% from beyond the arc. During her freshman year, she earned accolades as the 2024 Conference USA Freshman of the Year.

Kentucky faced Boone and Liberty in the NCAA Tournament, securing a narrow 79-78 victory. However, Boone's performance was hampered when she exited the game midway through the first quarter due to a left foot injury.

With Boone joining the team, Kentucky looks to strengthen its roster as the upcoming season approaches.

