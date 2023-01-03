'Life means more than sports:' Fans in Lexington react to Damar Hamlin’s cardiac arrest

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Fans at LexLive in Lexington reacted in disbelief as Damar Hamin collapsed on the field. It didn’t matter if they were Bengals, Bills, or football fans in general. It was a gut-punch for everyone.

Many stayed around after the game was suspended, hoping for positive news about Hamlin’s condition. They included Bills fan John Boyle.

“This is so sad, it’s really depressing honestly," Boyle said. “I guess it kind of puts in perspective how dangerous this game can be you know.”

Watching the game was deflating, Boyle said.

“Every single time the broadcast came back on after the injury, everyone just fell silent and just watched,” Boyle said. “Everyone’s paying attention to that board and just making sure there is nothing new. Obviously we’re in waiting game now and see what we get [mode] because that’s how hard it is to watch.”

However, most fans watching the game at LexLive were Bengals fans.

“It’s pretty sad to see,” said Jason Gray, who said he played football for 14 years. He explained that players know the risks they are taking when they play the game.

All the fans LEX 18 spoke to at LexLive agreed postponing the game was the right call.

“Life means more than sports,” Gray said.