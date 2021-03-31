Looie the Lookout costume back with Tennessee baseball team

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) — A minor league baseball team in Tennessee has its mascot back a day after it was reported stolen from a ballpark.

The Chattanooga Lookouts announced Wednesday on Twitter that the costume for Looie the Lookout has been returned home safe.

"After being mascot-napped, Looie the Lookout has been returned home safe," the team tweeted. "The Lovable Lookout would like to thank the Chattanooga community and his friends at Chattanooga police for their support and assistance."

A police spokeswoman says an employee of a nearby aquarium found the costume near the team's stadium.

The team told authorities that the mascot's costume was stolen from an office at AT&T Field on Tuesday, along with hundreds of dollars in merchandise and equipment were also stolen.

According to a Chattanooga police Facebook post, the merchandise and equipment are "still unaccounted for."

The Associated Press reported that police are reviewing security cameras in the vicinity.

Police say they are seeking tips about the missing property as well as information that could help identify suspects.